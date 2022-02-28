Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Increased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3,637.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,968 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after buying an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.79.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.73 on Monday, reaching $461.81. The stock had a trading volume of 59,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,059. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $515.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.81 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $218.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.