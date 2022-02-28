ADT (ADT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect ADT to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

ADT stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. ADT has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $11.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

