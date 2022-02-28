AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Director Michael Marberry Buys 713 Shares

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) Director Michael Marberry purchased 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $24,762.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $38.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.70%.

ASIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdvanSix (Get Rating)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.