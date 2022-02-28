Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to C$9.50

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

Shares of AAVVF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.57. 90,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,134. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.25 and a beta of 1.86. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

