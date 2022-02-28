Advantage Solutions (ADV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Advantage Solutions to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ADV stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advantage Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $13.22.
In other Advantage Solutions news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Advantage Solutions Company Profile
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
