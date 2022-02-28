Advantage Solutions (ADV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Advantage Solutions to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ADV stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advantage Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $13.22.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

In other Advantage Solutions news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,684,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 509.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 55,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.