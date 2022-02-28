AerCap (NYSE:AER) Shares Gap Down to $62.81

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.81, but opened at $58.00. AerCap shares last traded at $53.89, with a volume of 92,417 shares.
AER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.
The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.
AerCap Company Profile (NYSE:AER)
AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
