AerCap (NYSE:AER) Shares Gap Down to $62.81

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.81, but opened at $58.00. AerCap shares last traded at $53.89, with a volume of 92,417 shares.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get AerCap alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 18.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AerCap by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.