Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Holdings Boosted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,579 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Affirm by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in Affirm by 2.9% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Affirm in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Affirm in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 157.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFRM. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Affirm stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.10. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

