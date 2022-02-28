Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.28. 64,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,992. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATSG. StockNews.com downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider David R. Soaper bought 40,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

