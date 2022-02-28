Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €140.00 ($159.09) price target from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($161.36) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($145.45) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €141.69 ($161.01).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €115.92 ($131.73) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €112.79. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

