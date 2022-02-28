Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €139.00 by UBS Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €141.69 ($161.01).

EPA:AIR traded up €7.00 ($7.95) on Monday, hitting €115.92 ($131.73). The stock had a trading volume of 3,050,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €112.79. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

