Akroma Market Cap Reaches $31,890.11 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 48% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market cap of $31,890.11 and $49.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,820.76 or 0.06785195 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00069484 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars.

