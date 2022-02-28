Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 163,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,343,015 shares.The stock last traded at $7.58 and had previously closed at $7.43.
AGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.39.
The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51.
About Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)
Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
