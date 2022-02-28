Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) PT Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of ALIM opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.64. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.17). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 170.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

