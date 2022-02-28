AlphaValue Downgrades Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) to Buy

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($74.12) to GBX 5,300 ($72.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($70.72) to GBX 4,400 ($59.84) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($78.88) to GBX 5,600 ($76.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,325.00.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

WZZZY opened at $11.90 on Monday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.