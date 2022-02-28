Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Amerant Bancorp worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTB opened at $33.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 1.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMTB. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $462,438.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $74,466.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,616 shares of company stock worth $1,234,711 over the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

