Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,120 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.23% of Ameren worth $47,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $86.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.87. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

