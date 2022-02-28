American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Shares Gap Up to $8.63

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $9.20. American Axle & Manufacturing shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 29,093 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.