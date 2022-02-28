American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AEO stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 770,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 308,255 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,859.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 499,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 474,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 262,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 127,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

