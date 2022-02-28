American International Group Inc. Has $12.89 Million Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Encompass Health worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 100.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 265.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 53.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

