American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Donaldson worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $24,077,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,851,000 after buying an additional 399,858 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,852,000 after buying an additional 351,362 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 87.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 226,830 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 355.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 158,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $54.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

In other Donaldson news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

