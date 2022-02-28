American International Group Inc. Sells 2,886 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,334 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after buying an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after purchasing an additional 522,454 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,940 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $169,322,000 after purchasing an additional 512,040 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $55,883,000 after purchasing an additional 325,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,883,000 after purchasing an additional 295,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $229.28 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $240.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.