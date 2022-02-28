American International Group Inc. Sells 8,541 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Aflac by 7.3% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 620,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,341,000 after acquiring an additional 42,420 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Aflac by 18.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,715,309 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $61.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.75. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.