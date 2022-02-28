American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Sold by Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,096 shares during the quarter. American National Group accounts for about 0.5% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American National Group worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of American National Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of American National Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANAT opened at $189.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.65. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $195.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

