Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,025 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $16,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $49.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.09%.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

