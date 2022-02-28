AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of AME opened at $129.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.75. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $117.80 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $32,413,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AMETEK by 71.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,627,000 after buying an additional 320,751 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AMETEK by 33.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 815,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,809,000 after buying an additional 206,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

