Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.29. 3,606,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,707. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

