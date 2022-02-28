Analysts Anticipate Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) will report $233.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $444.90 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $9.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,370.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $254.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $635.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $74.00 million, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on RCUS. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

NYSE RCUS opened at $36.50 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $49.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $91,546.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $1,444,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,112 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,828,000 after purchasing an additional 921,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,818,000 after purchasing an additional 581,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 520,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $15,861,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.