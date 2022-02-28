Analysts Anticipate EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. EnLink Midstream posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENLC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,257. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.80 and a beta of 3.07. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,125.28%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,315,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 145,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 138,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

