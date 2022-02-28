Analysts Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.33. Federal Signal reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,503. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Signal has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

