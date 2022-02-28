Analysts Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.03 Million

Analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $288.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $299.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.00 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $256.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $21.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

