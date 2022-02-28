Analysts Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Announce $1.95 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) will report $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.97. Micron Technology reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $9.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $12.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,414,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,114 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,207,253,000 after acquiring an additional 883,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,404,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,044,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $90.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

