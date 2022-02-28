Analysts Expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) to post $207.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.65 million and the highest is $212.44 million. EZCORP reported sales of $184.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year sales of $836.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $827.87 million to $844.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $904.58 million, with estimates ranging from $896.48 million to $912.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

EZCORP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 281,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,520. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $338.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.39. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EZCORP by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

