Analysts Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) to announce ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.41). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.90.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,576. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.60. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $98.86.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,113,000 after purchasing an additional 365,006 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,775,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,918,000 after purchasing an additional 537,700 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,277,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,686,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,718,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,077,000 after purchasing an additional 337,254 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

