Analysts Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of RIGL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.51. 841,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $429.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,400 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $6,407,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $6,510,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,629,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 950,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 937,006 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

