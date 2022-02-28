Analysts Expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $877.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) will post $877.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $846.16 million to $914.08 million. Valvoline reported sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

VVV stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 59.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,316 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 33.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,120 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $39,767,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,763,000 after acquiring an additional 734,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 373.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 885,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after acquiring an additional 698,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

