Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will earn $3.58 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS.

ZNTL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $51.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $87.19.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $93,928.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $816,528.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,227 shares of company stock worth $10,611,590 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,836,000 after purchasing an additional 248,540 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,180,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,704,000 after purchasing an additional 45,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

