Analysts Offer Predictions for Carriage Services, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carriage Services in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

CSV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE:CSV opened at $50.34 on Monday. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $838.26 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,020 shares of company stock worth $1,547,581. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

