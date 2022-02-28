Analysts Set ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) PT at $38.25

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADCT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADCT opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 97,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.