Analysts Set AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Target Price at C$54.67

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.67.

BOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pi Financial boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

TSE BOS opened at C$35.02 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$17.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.00. The stock has a market cap of C$945.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

