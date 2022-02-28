Analysts Set AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Target Price at C$54.67

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$35.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.83. The stock has a market cap of C$945.29 million and a PE ratio of 16.29. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$17.91 and a 1 year high of C$47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.54.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

