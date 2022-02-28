Analysts Set AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Price Target at $45.70

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.70.

AB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

AB traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.84. 320,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $36.06 and a 12 month high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

