Analysts Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT at $266.14

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.48. 2,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,239. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

