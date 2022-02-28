Analysts Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT at $266.14

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.48. 2,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,239. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.