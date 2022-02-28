Analysts Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT at $84.14

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $823,518.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,969 shares of company stock worth $4,103,875 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,056,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,515,000 after purchasing an additional 46,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,741,000 after purchasing an additional 549,985 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,891,000 after purchasing an additional 959,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,027,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,030,000 after purchasing an additional 229,437 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,982,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNLI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,368. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 236.95 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

