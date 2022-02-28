Analysts Set DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Target Price at $3.76

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP grew its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 8,465,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,188,000 after buying an additional 226,444 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,728,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after buying an additional 50,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DRTT opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $151.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.68. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

