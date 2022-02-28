Analysts Set Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Price Target at $11.60

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.

ESRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,614,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,066,000 after purchasing an additional 717,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,422,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,281,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,905,000 after purchasing an additional 433,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 779,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,794,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,288 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -137.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

About Empire State Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.