Analysts Set LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Price Target at $308.75

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $308.75.

LNSPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 310 ($4.16) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised LondonMetric Property from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSPF remained flat at $$3.47 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 470. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

