Analysts Set Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target at $65.20

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RCII traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.87. 29,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

