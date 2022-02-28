Analysts Set Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Price Target at $34.00

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTWRF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Grupo Santander began coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a €34.00 ($38.20) price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Shares of VTWRF remained flat at $$31.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. Vantage Towers has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.