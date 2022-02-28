Analyzing Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alteryx and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx -33.51% -29.89% -8.50% NetEase 14.62% 14.17% 8.16%

This table compares Alteryx and NetEase’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx $536.14 million 7.70 -$179.68 million ($2.68) -22.85 NetEase $11.29 billion 5.92 $1.97 billion $2.76 36.13

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Alteryx. Alteryx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetEase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Alteryx has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alteryx and NetEase, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx 0 4 8 0 2.67 NetEase 0 1 6 0 2.86

Alteryx currently has a consensus target price of $85.31, suggesting a potential upside of 39.30%. NetEase has a consensus target price of $129.57, suggesting a potential upside of 29.94%. Given Alteryx’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alteryx is more favorable than NetEase.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Alteryx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of NetEase shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alteryx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of NetEase shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NetEase beats Alteryx on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alteryx (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P. Harding, Jr. in March 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About NetEase (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc. is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers. NetEase also offers other innovative services, including the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao, its music streaming platform, NetEase Cloud Music, and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. The company operates through following business segments: Online game services, Youdao, and Innovative businesses and others. The Online game services segment has produced some of China’s most renowned and longest running online PC-client games, including Fantasy Westward Journey Online and New Westward Journey Online II, as well as other highly successful games, such as Tianxia III, New Ghost and Justice. The Youdao segment is an online education service provider in China. Through Youdao, the Company’s majority-controlled subs

