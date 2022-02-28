Analyzing Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) and 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL)

1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL – Get Rating) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get 1mage Software alerts:

This table compares 1mage Software and Telos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A Telos -15.67% -13.80% -9.67%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 1mage Software and Telos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1mage Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Telos 0 2 5 0 2.71

Telos has a consensus price target of $24.43, indicating a potential upside of 117.72%. Given Telos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telos is more favorable than 1mage Software.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1mage Software and Telos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Telos $179.92 million 4.16 $1.69 million ($0.51) -22.00

Telos has higher revenue and earnings than 1mage Software.

Volatility & Risk

1mage Software has a beta of -0.84, indicating that its share price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telos has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of 1mage Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Telos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telos beats 1mage Software on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

1mage Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

1mage Software, Inc. develops and markets computer-based document management systems that capture, store, and display electronic files and paper documents as graphical images. The company was founded in December 1981 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Telos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for 1mage Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1mage Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.